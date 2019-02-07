Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption The boy suffered serious burns to his face and arm in the attack on 21 July 2018

A man accused of plotting an acid attack on his three-year-old son has told a jury he was "never" involved and was "shocked" to be arrested.

The boy, who cannot be identified, suffered serious burns to his face and arm at the Home Bargains store in Worcester on July 21 last year.

His 40-year-old father denies conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm along with six other defendants.

Prosecutors allege the father "enlisted others" to carry out the attack.

Giving evidence for the first time at Worcester Crown Court, the father - speaking through a Dari interpreter - said: "No, never" when he was asked if he arranged for acid to be thrown on his son.

He said he was "very shocked" to be detained over the attack which he said he only learned about when he was arrested at his Wolverhampton home.

He denied knowing anyone might have been following his son with acid and denied telling his wife she had "humiliated" him after the couple split and left the family home with the children.

Image copyright SWNS Image caption Six men, including the boy's father, and one woman are charged with conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm

The father hoped to paint the mother as "unfit" and win more contact with the child, prosecutors previously told jurors.

Jurors were previously shown CCTV footage of the moment the boy was attacked in the store in the Tallow Hill area of the city, and heard how he screamed "I hurt" afterwards.

The boy's father also denied a claim by his wife that he had asked an imam about killing her and the children because she had left him.

The father, originally from Afghanistan, is on trial alongside Adam Cech, 27, of Farnham Road, Birmingham, Jan Dudi, 25, of Cranbrook Road, Birmingham, Norbert Pulko, 22, of Sutherland Road, London, Martina Badiova, 22, of Newcombe Road, Handsworth, Birmingham; Saied Hussini, 42, of Wrottesley Road, London, and Jabar Paktia, 42, of Newhampton Road, Wolverhampton.

The trial continues.

