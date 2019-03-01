Image caption Vision Gelpack was formed in 2017, administrators said

A packaging firm has been closed down by administrators, with 50 jobs going.

Vision Gelpack in Hereford had attracted "substantial investment", but remained loss-making, administrators Duff & Phelps said.

It added with no immediate buyer for the business as a going concern it had "no option" but to close and tell staff they had been made redundant.

But it said it was in negotiations with a third party over acquiring certain assets, including orders.

Gelpack was taken over by the Visionscape group in 2017, after the firm first went into administration with the loss of 175 jobs.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.