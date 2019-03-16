Hereford & Worcester

Cars damaged after felt blown from Kidderminster roof

  • 16 March 2019
Pictures from the scene in Beauchamp Avenue Image copyright Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption The scene in Beauchamp Avenue was cordoned off for a little over an hour

Two cars were damaged after winds blew a felt roof from the top of a three-storey office building.

Beauchamp Avenue in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, was cordoned-off for about an hour from 13:00 GMT while firefighters made the area safe.

They were sent to the roof to secure other loose pieces of felt, before isolating the gas and electrics.

One car had a cracked windscreen while the other had scratches to its paintwork.

Image copyright Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption Two cars were damaged when the felt was blown from a three-storey building

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites