Image caption Elgar's manuscript was found folded up in an autograph book

A new piece of music by Sir Edward Elgar is to be auctioned later, following its discovery nearly a century after being written.

The 1924 manuscript was folded up in an autograph book which includes the signatures of Charlie Chaplin and Sir Winston Churchill.

The book was compiled by Barnardo's matron Lydia Tabb, and was found at the back of her wardrobe by a relative.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton hopes the manuscript fetches more than £2,000.

He also said he did not think the autograph book, being sold as a separate lot, would be "far behind it".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Elgar was born in Broadheath, Worcestershire

The book, which also contains signatures from radio inventor Marconi and novelist Rudyard Kipling, had been taken to Barnardo's fundraising functions, Mr Winterton said.

It had been neglected after the matron, who retired to Gravelly Hill in Birmingham, died in 1983.

Image caption The book features the signatures of radio inventor Marconi and novelist Rudyard Kipling

Ms Tabb's great-niece Linda Brewer, who discovered the book, said her father told her about it "many years ago", but she had not seen it until the middle of last year.

She said: "I was looking through mum's photographs, because I was going to do an album.

"I found the autograph book at the back of mum's wardrobe."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The piece was found in an autograph book compiled by Barnardo's matron Lydia Tabb

Image caption Her great-niece Linda Brewer (right, pictured with sister Jane Coombs) found the book in a wardrobe

Mr Winterton said "although small", the composer's work was "definitely a new piece".

He said that Elgar had possibly composed the piece just for Barnardo's.

"They've said 'do you think you can do something?' And he's gone and done this tune. It's fantastic," he said.

Elgar was born in 1857 in Broadheath, Worcestershire, and died in 1934. Among his best known work was the Enigma Variations and the Pomp and Circumstance Marches.

The sales will take place at Richard Winterton Auctioneer's The Library Sale at The Lichfield Auction Centre in Fradley Park from noon.

