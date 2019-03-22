Image copyright Family handout Image caption Thousands of people have joined the stem-cell register in a bid to find a match for Oscar Saxelby-Lee

The mother of a boy with leukaemia says he has responded well to treatment, meaning a stem-cell transplant is now possible after thousands joined a register to find him a match.

Five-year-old Oscar Saxelby-Lee, from Worcester, needs to be in remission for the transplant to take place.

He is now free of leukaemia blast cells, and his mother Olivia said the procedure could happen as soon as next month, if a suitable donor was found.

"It is just a miracle," she said.

Ms Saxelby previously said Oscar had not responded to three chemotherapy treatments, and their hopes had been pinned on a fourth, but his bone marrow is now clear.

Survival chances

"We had prepared ourselves for more devastating news," she said.

"Most consultants didn't think Oscar would pull through this part of chemotherapy and he has just shocked us completely."

The young Pitmaston Primary pupil has been treated at Birmingham Children's Hospital for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, which was diagnosed after he became unwell over Christmas.

He has been told he requires a transplant within three months of chemotherapy otherwise his chances of survival will "severely diminish".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Oscar, and his parents, are awaiting confirmation of a possible stem cell match

Possible April date

Often, a family member can donate the cells but neither of Oscar's parents was a close enough match.

Events have been run across the country to encourage thousands of people to join the stem-cell register in a bid to find him a possible donor.

Ms Saxelby said there was the "possibility" of a few matches, but the individuals were undergoing checks and the family was awaiting confirmation.

"If there is a complete match, then it's the go ahead for the end of April," she said.

