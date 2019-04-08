Image caption Police were called to a property in Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire to reports of a concern for welfare for a newborn baby

A newborn baby has been found dead at a house.

The body was found at a property in Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire at 08:40 BST on Sunday after officers were called to reports of concerns for its welfare, West Mercia Police said.

A 15-year-old girl from the town was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on police bail.

The force said the baby's next of kin and the coroner have been informed and investigations are continuing.

