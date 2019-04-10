Image copyright Ben Birchall/PA Wire Image caption Alex Hepburn denies two counts of rape

A cricketer accused of raping a woman said she instigated a "normal" sexual encounter, his retrial was told.

Former Worcestershire player Alex Hepburn, 23, allegedly attacked the victim after she had consensual sex with his ex-teammate Joe Clarke on 1 April 2017.

He told Worcester Crown Court the woman rolled towards him on a mattress, made eye contact and kissed him.

Mr Hepburn denies two counts of rape and claims the sex was consensual.

Prosecutors said Mr Hepburn "took advantage of a sleeping girl".

The woman told police that after 10-minutes of sexual activity with Mr Hepburn, he spoke in a "thick" Australian accent and she realised he was not Mr Clarke.

'Disgusting, horrible and embarrassing'

Mr Hepburn told a jury that he could see the woman's eyes were open and she instigated kissing at his flat in Portland Street, Worcester.

Giving evidence, he said: "I got onto the mattress, that's when I first realised there was a woman in the bed.

"This woman rolled towards me, we made eye contact and she kissed me.

"She was engaging in the act so I presumed she was enjoying it."

Asked when the woman is alleged to have realised she was not with Mr Clarke, Mr Hepburn added: "She said 'what are you doing?'

"I was confused. It was no different to a normal sexual encounter."

The court heard Mr Hepburn jokingly referred to rape in one of the messages of a "stat chat" WhatsApp group set up to keep a score of women its members had slept with.

He said his messages were "disgusting, horrible and embarrassing".

Mr Hepburn also admitted the conquest "game" led to him sleeping with 20 women during a similar competition in 2016.

The trial continues.

