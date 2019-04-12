Image copyright Ben Birchall/PA Wire Image caption Alex Hepburn was found guilty of one charge of rape at a retrial

The cricketer Alex Hepburn has been found guilty of one count of rape after attacking a sleeping woman.

The ex-Worcestershire player assaulted the victim at his Worcester flat after she had consensual sex with his then teammate Joe Clarke on 1 April 2017.

Prosecutors at Worcester Crown Court said Hepburn "dehumanised" women, rating them in text messages.

Hepburn, who was cleared of another count of rape, will be sentenced at a later date.

Hepburn sighed and then slumped into his seat, covered his face with his hands and sobbed after the verdict was returned by the foreman.

Prosecutors described how he "took advantage" of the woman.

She told police that after 10 minutes of sexual activity with Mr Hepburn, he spoke in a "thick" Australian accent and she realised he was not Mr Clarke.

Giving evidence during his retrial, Hepburn said: "She was engaging in the act so I presumed she was enjoying it."

