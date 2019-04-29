Image caption The couple put the sign up outside their house after finding a catalogue of faults

A couple who spent nearly £300,000 on a new-build house have hung a banner outside warning off potential buyers.

Neil and Faye Williams bought a house on a new Persimmon Homes estate in Droitwich, Worcestershire, and said it is "bodge after bodge after bodge".

They claim to have found 30 faults and problems in "every single room".

Developers Persimmon Homes said it has tried to address the couple's concerns and have referred the matter to the National House Building Council.

Image caption Neil and Faye Williams moved into the new estate after the birth of their sons last year

Mr Williams said he realised there were problems with the house on the estate off Newland Lane "straight away" when they moved in last June after the birth of their twin sons.

"When you come into a new house, you expect it to be new and finished so you don't have to do anything to it - especially the price you pay for it," he said.

"It's exciting, you think you're looking forward to it and then you come in and you find fault after fault after fault."

The couple put up the 6ft banner to "warn off" other buyers and said they have since found their neighbours have faced similar problems.

"Don't buy a home here until you've spoken to us," the sign reads. "Huge snags and appalling aftercare."

"There's more people unhappy," Mr Williams said. "Some have started to give up, others are still taking further action."

"It's wrong to treat people like this," he said as he called on Persimmon Homes to "take some responsibility".

The developer said it has "tried its best over a number of months" to address the family's concerns.

