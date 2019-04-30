Image caption A BBC Panorama investigation revealed Mr Curry's identity and that his home was in Los Angeles

A "fantasist" has been jailed for two and a half years for his role in a plot to abandon a vulnerable man.

Roger Curry, who had dementia, was found in a Hereford bus station car park on 5 November 2015.

Simon Hayes, 53, claimed he had found Mr Curry "face down" in a country lane, Worcester Crown Court heard.

Prosecutors said his "pack of lies" saw police led on a "wild goose chase", but his motivations for getting involved in the plot were unclear.

Mr Curry, who is in his 70s, was found without any identification, but later found to be from Los Angeles after an international campaign for information.

He was cared for in a residential home for eight months before being flown back to the United States in July 2016.

The court was told his care had cost the NHS up to £20,000.

Simon Davis QC, prosecuting, said Hayes, of Henlade, Somerset had exchanged a series of texts and calls with "best mate" Kevin Curry, the victim's son.

Kevin Curry flew with his mother and father to London Gatwick in November 2015, but later left without his father.

Fake military uniform

Mr Davis said it "clearly" been planned to "dump" Mr Curry so he could receive care from local health care providers.

Hayes, in a fake military uniform and putting on an American accent, took Mr Curry to Hereford bus station, close to the city's hospital, the court heard.

He told a nurse and paramedics he had found Mr Curry but could not give any contact details because he was "working with the SAS" at their nearby camp.

While appealing for information, police suspected Mr Curry had been deliberately abandoned.

After he was able to provide his name, they tracked down Kevin Curry in California, but he claimed nobody called Roger lived at his address.

Image copyright Press Association Image caption Simon Hayes admitted perverting the course of justice in March

However, for reasons unknown, Hayes subsequently called West Mercia Police, identifying himself as the man who handed in Mr Curry.

But he again lied, claiming he and a "Canadian Army serviceman" had found Mr Curry, that he lived in Los Angeles, and at the time had been "attending a course" at the base, the court heard.

Police spoke to his father Ken, who Hayes claimed he had been visiting in Taunton. Mr Hayes confirmed his son knew Roger and Kevin Curry.

Hayes was arrested and in March admitted perverting the course of justice and a separate case of fraud, in relation to a false character reference.

Enormous waste of resources

Mr Davis said Mr Curry's son was under investigation in the US for elder abuse, fraud and kidnapping.

Kevin Curry previously told BBC's Panorama his father had become unwell on a trip to the UK and he had left him with a friend to take him to hospital.

Judge Daniel Pearce-Higgins QC said Hayes' false information caused "an enormous waste of police and public resources".

"I cannot find any case remotely similar to the facts of this case, curiously because there appears to be no apparent benefit to the defendant," he said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.