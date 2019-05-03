Image copyright Herefordshire Council Image caption The Conservative loss on Herefordshire Council could put plans for a city bypass to the west of Hereford at risk

Herefordshire Council was lost by the Conservatives who had been in power at the the unitary authority for 12 years.

The Tories now hold just 13 seats, 15 fewer than in 2015.

There were gains for the Liberal Democrats, Greens and Independents - who are now the largest party, holding 18 seats.

Independent Peter Jinman said Brexit issues had blurred the lines between national and local politics.

"The effect of the national politics and the questions that came from it was the first question people were looking to answer, along with what is going to be done about congestion and the environment as the second," Mr Jinman said.

The Conservative loss could put plans for a city bypass to the west of Hereford at risk.

Though the Independents say they support the principle of a bypass, there are divisions in their group over which side of the city it should go.

Group leader Bob Matthews said the group would have a "long, hard look" at all of the options.

Meanwhile, It's Our County (IOC) won eight seats and the Greens took seven.

Ellie Chowns, Green group leader, is against major infrastructure projects such as the Hereford bypass and Southern Link Road.

The Liberal Democrats tripled their number of seats to six.

Former Hereford mayor Jim Kenyon retained his seat and Independent Gemma Dean won the Saxon Gate ward.

The Labour Party and UKIP failed to win any of the seats.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

Either search using your postcode or council name or click around the map to show local results.