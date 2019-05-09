Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A large water main has burst, closing several schools.

A large water main has burst and flooded a road in Redditch, closing several schools.

Drivers have been told to avoid the area by a roundabout near Morrisons supermarket after water gushed on to Warwick Highway.

Roads have since been closed and Severn Trent says it is working to repair the pipe.

Some neighbouring schools have closed for the day while repairs are carried out.

Severn Trent said residents may have experienced an interruption in their water supply and officials were working to restore it.

A spokesman for one of the affected schools, Ipsley CE RSA Academy, on Winyates Way, said: "We are working to get pupils home safely."

RSA Academy Arrow Vale, Abbeywood First School, and Church Hill Middle School RSA Academy have also closed.

