Image caption The fire in Cobhall Close, Redhill, started at about midday

One person has died and two were injured in a house fire in Hereford.

The blaze in Cobhall Close in Redhill was spotted at about 12:00 BST.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a man who got out of the property had been taken to hospital for treatment, while a woman from a neighbouring property was assessed.

West Mercia Police said a cordon was expected to remain at the scene over the weekend. The coroner has been informed.

Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said six engines had been sent to the blaze, which was extinguished by 15:00.

Adjacent properties were evacuated and the Red Cross attended to offer support.

Neighbours, who did not wish to be named, said the roof of the property had collapsed during the blaze.

One woman said: "Windows were exploding, glass was breaking, there was fire coming out of everywhere."

Fire officers will carry out an investigation into the cause.

