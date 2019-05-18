Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed for any motorists with dashcam footage to come forward

Five police officers were injured when a van was "deliberately driven" at their vehicles following a chase.

West Mercia Police said officers tried to stop the Luton-style van in Salwarpe Road, Droitwich, at about 09:00 BST as it had been reported stolen.

The force said the van "failed to stop" and after a short pursuit "drove at three police vehicles causing extensive damage".

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and taken into custody.

The officers suffered minor injuries.

Det Insp Ed Slough said: "We believe the van was deliberately driven at police vehicles attempting to stop it and are keen to speak to any motorists who were in the area at the time of the incident and have dashcam footage."

The van, which had foreign number plates, had been reported stolen from the Coleshill area on Friday.