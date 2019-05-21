Image caption Neighbouring properties were evacuated and the Red Cross attended to offer support

The family of a man whose wife of 67 years died in a house fire have begun a fundraising campaign to help him.

Joyce Kenney, aged in her 80s, died in the fire at Cobhall Close, Hereford, on Friday and her husband Jack is being treated in hospital.

Mr Kenney is understood to have lost everything, his granddaughter Hollie said.

"I have heard that the only clothes that he has got left are the ones that he went into hospital with," she said.

A fundraising page has been set up and household items can also be donated.

More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze, which is understood to have started accidentally, Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said.

Ms Kenney said: "[My granddad] is shaken up obviously - he has just lost his house and wife," she said. "We are all pulling together to try to do what we can.

"We are just trying to raise £3,000 towards helping... out. It's just to get things for him and to go towards my nan's funeral."

Hayley Evans, the couple's step-granddaughter who set up the fundraising page, said the fire had taken "a lovely gentle lady who saw the good in everyone", along with all the couple's memories and possessions.

Ms Kenney added Joyce would give "her last £5" to help someone.

"She was probably one of the nicest women you could meet. If you needed someone to talk to or listen to, she would always be there to have a chat with you," she said.

The fire service is preparing a report for the coroner and said its thoughts were with the family.

