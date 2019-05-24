Hereford & Worcester

Kidderminster murder arrest after body found in property

  • 24 May 2019
Image caption West Mercia Police was called to Broad Street in Kidderminster on Thursday evening

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a property.

West Mercia Police was called to Broad Street in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at 22:45 BST on Thursday after reports of a man had been found dead.

It said the death of the man, in his 40s, is being treated as suspicious, and its investigation is continuing.

A 48-year-old man from the town remains in police custody, it added.

The force said a guard remains in place at the scene while officers conduct inquiries.

