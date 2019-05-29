Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found in a house in Broad Street, Kidderminster

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man in his 40s was found dead at a house.

The victim, who has not yet been named, was discovered by police at the property on Broad Street in Kidderminster on Thursday.

Nathan Calder was one of three men arrested in connection with the death. The other two, aged 28 and 61, were released without charge.

Mr Calder, of Eddy Road, Kidderminster, is due before magistrates later.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.