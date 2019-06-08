Image copyright Google Image caption The Prison Service said the incident lasted less than four hours

Specially-trained officers were used to deal with a disorder at a prison after inmates on a wing refused to go back into their cells.

It happened on Friday night at HMP Hewell, near Redditch, Worcestershire.

The Prison Service said it was not a riot, and no staff or prisoners were injured.

The incident lasted less than four hours on one wing of the category B jail, which holds more than 1,200 inmates.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "Staff at HMP Hewell successfully resolved an incident in one wing of the prison on Friday 7 June.

"We do not tolerate indiscipline that threatens other prisoners and staff and those involved will be punished."

In February, a report said the prison was not "providing a service fit for the 21st Century" for inmates or staff.

The "poor environment" at HMP Hewell was highlighted in the Independent Monitoring Board's (IMB) annual report.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.