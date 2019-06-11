Image caption Elsie Urry said she was told by Victim Support about the killer's release

A woman whose three children were murdered by the same man has been informed their killer has been released from prison.

David McGreavy killed Elsie Urry's children, Paul Ralph, four, Dawn, two, and nine-month-old Samantha, at their Worcester home in 1973.

Ms Urry said she was informed of his release by Victim Support on Tuesday.

Now living in Hampshire, she was told McGreavy would be subject to exclusion zones following his release.

