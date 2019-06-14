Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Thomas Jones, 18, went missing in the early hours of 19 September

The parents of a university student whose body was pulled from the River Severn are supporting a campaign to prevent drowning.

Thomas Jones disappeared nine days before his body was recovered in Worcester in September.

At the start of Drowning Prevention Week, his parents Vicki and Ian said they wanted to warn of the dangers of open water.

Mr Jones's inquest heard he likely slipped and fell down an embankment.

An open verdict was recorded, but the coroner said he was satisfied the 18-year-old drowned.

The charity supported by his parents, Royal Life Saving Society UK, said there was an increase in people drowning in inland waterways - rivers, lakes and quarries - last year.

Mrs Jones said: "It is about getting that understanding across that it is dangerous."

Image caption Ian and Vicki Jones said they wanted more people to be aware of the dangers of water

A charity spokesperson said: "Drowning destroys families and devastates communities.

"We believe that the majority of drowning incidents can be prevented and urge people to swim only where it's safe."

Drowning Prevention Week runs from 14 to 24 June.

Mr Jones, from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, was starting a primary teaching course at the University of Worcester, moving to the city three days before he went missing.

