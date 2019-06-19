Image copyright The Mockingbird Trust / BBC Image caption Conservative Party leadership contender Boris Johnson contributed a London bus drawing

The prime minster and one of the contenders to replace her have been doing doodles for charity.

As Boris Johnson hopes Conservative MPs and party members are all aboard his leadership bid, the former London mayor drew one of the city's iconic buses.

Outgoing PM Theresa May, meanwhile, drew something with which she is often associated - not Brexit, but a leopard-print shoe.

The sketches are to be auctioned for The Anna Wilkinson Mockingbird Trust.

More than 60 celebrities - including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - have contributed to the project, with entertainers Miranda Hart, Claudia Winkleman and Vic Reeves also involved.

The charity - which organises trips for young West Midlands people who have been diagnosed with cancer - said it had been "overwhelmed" by the response.

A free exhibition and auction will take place on Friday in Worcester.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May has spoken of her love for shoes

Mrs May appears to have used a fat marker pen to draw a kitten heel she was fond of wearing, while Mr Corbyn continued the feline theme with a doodle of an "eternally happy cat".

Image copyright The Mockingbird Trust / BBC Image caption A "happy cat" was Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's choice

Celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott took a one-veg approach, but upgraded on the politicians' efforts with a smashing bit of orange.

Image copyright The Mockingbird Trust / BBC Image caption TV chef Ainsley Harriott sent more than one drawing, including a carrot 'doodle'

Chris and Wendy Wilkinson set up the charity after their youngest daughter, Anna, died aged 16 of a brain tumour. The cause was named after her favourite book, Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird.

Mr Wilkinson said: "We asked celebrities to spend 'a minute for the Mockingbird'... We hope to raise oodles from doodles!"

How much might this colourful effort from comedian Vic Reeves fetch?

Image copyright The Mockingbird Trust Image caption Comedian Vic Reeves' effort was colourful

Miranda Hart stuck to her classic, self-deprecating style.

Image copyright The Mockingbird Trust Image caption The actress and comedian Miranda Hart was happy to play down her artistic ability

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman offered similar stick figures to Ms Hart.

Image copyright The Mockingbird Trust Image caption With arms aloft, the drawing from Claudia Winkleman otherwise looked pretty similar to Miranda Hart's picture

Richard Madeley's head was in the clouds, giving things an aviation feel.

Image copyright The Mockingbird Trust Image caption TV presenter Richard Madeley was not slow in praising the Spitfire plane

Rather than Peckham, Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis had palm trees on his mind.

Image copyright The Mockingbird Trust Image caption Only Fools and Horses star John Challis reflected on his more recent role in Benidorm

And from Boycie, to this pair, with Catherine Tate also thinking of palm trees. Radio presenter Simon Mayo, meanwhile, made a spectacle of himself.