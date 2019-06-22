Image copyright Philip Serrell Image caption The book is signed by Sir Edmund Hilary, Charles Wylie, Wilfrid Noyce and Tenzing Norgay

A signed first edition of a book telling the story of the first ascent of Mount Everest in 1953 is to go up for auction.

The Ascent of Everest is signed by Sir Edmund Hilary, Tenzing Norgay, Charles Wylie and Wilfrid Noyce from the historic expedition party.

Auctioneer Philip Serrell said he did not know the book's origins, but Mr Norgay's signature was more unusual.

He said similar books could fetch between £200 to £1,100.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary smile at their camp after their return from Everest.

On 29 May 1953, climber Edmund Hillary from New Zealand and Nepalese Sherpa Tenzing Norgay became the first people to reach the summit of Everest.

They were part of an expedition led by Lord Hunt - then Col John Hunt - who wrote The Ascent of Everest about their experiences.

The book, which was brought into Philip Serrell Auctioneers on Thursday, is a first edition, published the year of the expedition, with the signatures dated 1957.

"It is signed by Wylie, Noyce and Hilary which, I won't say [is] common, but Tenzig Norgay rarely signed books - occasionally you will see the others, with Tenzig's signature on a bit of paper stuck inside," explained Mr Serrell.

Image copyright Philip Serrell Image caption The book was written by Lord John Hunt, who led the expedition in 1953

He said judging by the social media response he thought there would will be a lot of "international interest" in the book.

"Sometimes you hold things in this business and the hairs on the back of you neck stand up," Mr Serrell added.

The book will go under the hammer at the saleroom in Malvern, Worcestershire in July.

