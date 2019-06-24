Image copyright Family handout Image caption Medics are "positive" about how Oscar is recovering says his mother Olivia [pictured]

The mother of a boy with leukaemia says he is feeling "well" three weeks after a stem cell transplant.

A stem cell match was found for five-year-old Oscar Saxelby-Lee after about 5,000 people joined a donor register.

Olivia Saxelby said her son was treated for a virus after the transplant and had "a couple of tough weeks" but was up and "jumping on daddy" on Sunday.

Doctors told her he could return to his Worcester home at the end of July if he continued to do well, she added.

Ms Saxelby, who had not expected him to come home until October, said they need to adapt the house as Oscar needs to be in an isolated area to avoid the risk of infection for about 18 months.

"He will be able to go out in the garden I'm sure - we will make things happen for him but we have got to be really cautious," she said.

Oscar is being treated at Birmingham Children's Hospital for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, which was diagnosed last year.

Image copyright Lucy Cresswell Image caption Oscar has begun using a robot to engage with school friends and teachers

Ms Saxelby has described finding the stem cell match for Oscar as "a million times" better than winning the lottery. He had the transplant on 29 May.

She added a robot donated by charity was Oscar's "ears, eyes and voice", allowing him to engage with schoolmates and teachers.

School friend Lana told BBC Hereford and Worcester his Reception class "gave him a clap" when he called out his name for registration last week using the robot.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.