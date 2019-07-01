Image copyright Russ Blain Image caption The fly-past happened when Kylie Minogue was on the Pyramid stage

A man proposed to his girlfriend at the Glastonbury Festival with the help of a surprise fly-past.

Sarah Adams, from Malvern, Worcestershire, was watching Kylie Minogue perform Love at First Sight live on the Pyramid stage when an aircraft appeared towing a banner with the words Sarah Adams Marry Me? Joe'.

She was "overwhelmed" after saying yes to supermarket manager Joe Blain.

The pair plan to tie the knot within the next two years.

Mr Blain, 29, said he had planned the proposal for two months and knew a couple of pilots who had helped him arrange the stunt without Sarah finding out.

The light aircraft circled above the Pyramid stage four times to make sure she did not miss it.

He picked Glastonbury as it is one of 27-year-old Ms Adams' favourite destinations, having visited nine times.

Image copyright Joe Blain Image caption Sarah Adams, pictured with partner Joe Blain, has been to Glastonbury Festival nine times

Image copyright Russ Blain Image caption Joe Blain got down on one knee for the proposal

Image copyright Russ Blain Image caption Joe Blain described the moment his girlfriend said yes as incredible

"I'm absolutely buzzing," said Mr Blain. "It all went according to plan. She had no idea and and was in tears. It was incredible.

"The song Love At First Sight, by Kylie, was apt. I've known for ages that I want to marry her."

The pair have been together since March 2015.

Strategic land planner Ms Adams added: "I was completely taken aback. I just couldn't believe it was for me and I fell to the floor.

"I was totally overwhelmed and shocked. I love Glastonbury. It's a special place - almost like a different world."

Another couple, Jack Watney and Sarah Adey, who got engaged at the festival in 2017, tied the knot in a special ceremony at Worthy Farm last week.

Image copyright Joe Blain Image caption Sarah Adams and Joe Blain have been together for more than four years

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.