Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Desmond Wooding was found dead in his own home last month

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 80-year-old man who was stabbed to death in his home.

Desmond Wooding's body was discovered in Vines Lane, Droitwich, on 24 June.

West Mercia Police said a 32-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 55-year-old man was being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Mr Wooding was well known in the neighbourhood and regularly seen on his mobility scooter.

The arrested men are from Droitwich and Tibberton.

Susan Ballinger, who lived opposite Mr Wooding, said he was a "lovely man".

"He was always outgoing and always spoke to everybody," she said.

