Image caption The bones were found in the village of Kempsey

A discovery of human bones is not believed to be linked to missing Suzy Lamplugh, police have said.

An investigation has been launched after the remains were found in Kempsey, Worcestershire on 12 July.

It is about eight miles from Pershore, where searches have been conducted following new information into the estate agent's disappearance in 1986.

West Mercia Police said until a post-mortem examination, officers cannot link the find to any particular person.

Det Ch Insp Carl Moore said it is currently being treated as an unexplained death.

"We are in the very early stages of an investigation and enquiries are currently ongoing," he said.

"This could be a lengthy process but we will continue to update the public in due course."

Ms Lamplugh, 25, from London, disappeared in July 1986 and was declared dead, presumed murdered, in 1994.

A body has never been found and her killer never charged.

Officers from West Mercia Police had been assisting the Metropolitan Police with the latest search.

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption Suzy Lamplugh went missing in 1986, aged 25, but her body has never been found

