Image caption Mr Clarke's body was recovered a day later at about 15:45 BST, West Mercia Police said

A body recovered from water at a quarry has been confirmed as that of 18-year-old Jayden Clarke.

Police said a post-mortem examination revealed he had died of a head injury before entering the water in Worcestershire.

Mr Clarke went missing on Sunday 7 July.

He was found by police divers at Shavers End quarry in Stourport the next day, and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

