Three people have been hurt in an explosion and fire on a pleasure boat.

A woman has been airlifted to hospital and two others have been treated for injuries after the blaze, which happened at 12:20 BST at Upton Marina in Upton upon Severn, Worcestershire.

Emergency services were called to reports of a person suffering burns and someone who had "come off" the boat.

The fire spread to two other boats and fire crews were working to control it, the ambulance service said.

In a statement, West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of patients who had suffered burns after a fire and an explosion.

"On arrival ambulance staff found three patients who had come off one boat and who had been injured.

"The fire on the first boat had spread to two others."

A woman in her sixties was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham in a serious condition and a man in his thirties was taken by road to the same hospital with less serious injuries, a service spokesman said.

"A second woman in her sixties was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital for further treatment."

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service has yet to comment.

