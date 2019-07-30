Image copyright @BTP3Counties Image caption British Transport Police said there was no legislation for the use of the mop and bucket as punishment, just "common sense"

A man caught urinating outside a railway station was given a mop and told to clean it up by police.

British Transport Police doled out the punishment after it was reported at Worcester Foregate Street at about 13:00 BST on Sunday.

Sharing a picture of the clean-up, officers said the man's actions were "unacceptable" - especially since the station's toilets had been open.

He was also not allowed to travel on the railway.

British Transport Police said he was also asked to leave the station.

Skip Twitter post by @BTP3Counties Today's top tip! If you decide to urinate on 1 of our stations then expect to be given a mop & bucket to clean up after yourself, whilst being supervised. You will then be refused travel like this person found out in #worcester today all whilst a very busy service was emptying pic.twitter.com/mbxfi4GnYa — BTP3Counties (@BTP3Counties) July 28, 2019 Report

In a series of posts on Twitter, British Transport Police Three Counties, which covers Gloucestershire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire, said there was no legislation for the mop and bucket, just "common sense".

"I don't see why someone should walk through or clean up someone's else's mess," it said.

It said his travel was refused under bylaw four of the Transport Act 2000, which allows officers to prevent people using the railways if they are intoxicated or in possession of intoxicating liquor.

A British Transport Police spokesman added: "The complainant was happy with this resolution."

