Image caption The 30mph signs have been painted along Whitecross Road in Hereford

Unauthorised 30mph speed markers have been painted in the middle of a Hereford road.

The signs have been daubed at a number of points along Whitecross Road, amid concerns about speeding on the route.

Herefordshire Council said the paintings will be removed as they are not authorised and have the potential to distract motorists.

The authority said it is currently undertaking a review of speed limits on some streets.

It is unclear who has painted the markers, but residents said the road - one of the main routes into the city - has trouble with speeding, particularly in the morning and late at night.

Cyclist Bob Young uses the road to get to and from work.

"Speeding-wise, first thing in the morning, it is abysmal," he said.

"People don't adhere to the 30 mile per hour, definitely not."

Councillor John Harrington, cabinet member for infrastructure and transport at Herefordshire Council, said it is looking at reducing the speed limit on the majority of the city's urban streets to 20mph to promote safety and make them more pleasant for residents.

The council encouraged anyone concerned about speeding to speak to West Mercia Police and their local councillor.

