Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Desmond Wooding's body was found in Vines Lane, Droitwich, on 24 June

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering an 80-year-old who was stabbed to death in his home.

Desmond Wooding's body was discovered in Vines Lane, Droitwich, on 24 June.

Adam Mason, 32, from Plough Lane, Tibberton, Worcestershire, has denied murder.

Mark Mason, 55, also from Plough Lane, has pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender. The men's trial is due to start on 9 December at Worcester Crown Court.

They are next due in court on 6 September for a pre-trial review.

