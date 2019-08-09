Image copyright Herefordshire Council Image caption The proposed bypass and link road were criticised after being given the green light last year

Work on a long planned bypass has been paused with a change to a council's administration given as the reason.

The route of the Hereford bypass and southern link road were criticised when given the green light in 2018.

Herefordshire Council announced it would pause all work after a "change of administration" and "time to reflect".

The local authority said it will consider the proposals "in more detail and look at other options".

Image copyright Herefordshire Council Image caption Herefordshire Council chose the red route as its preferred option for the western bypass last year

"There are many complex issues that need to be considered and it is very important to examine these thoroughly," infrastructure and transport cabinet member John Harrington said.

The proposed bypass would travel between Warham Farm and Warham House and cross the River Wye close to Dorchester Way in Belmont, linking Rotherwas with the A49 north of the city.

In 2018 the council said it was "key to promoting growth" but was criticised as it would involve demolishing five homes and for being too close to the Grade II listed Belmont Abbey.

'Alternative options'

The Conservatives lost control of the council in the local elections earlier this year, and the winning Independents said they would take a "long, hard look" at the bypass proposals.

A budget of £120,000 has been agreed for a new review of the bypass and link road and a decision on the schemes is expected to be made later this year.

