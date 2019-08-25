Two men have been killed in a crash between a car and an ambulance in Herefordshire.

Police said they were called at 06:15 BST following the collision on the A49 outside Pengethley Garden Centre in Peterstow, Ross-on-Wye.

The car driver and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Two ambulance staff were taken to hospital with injuries not said to be serious.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Sgt Dan Poucher of West Mercia Police said: "Next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with the families of those affected.

"If anyone was in the area early this morning and witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, we would ask them to get in contact with us."