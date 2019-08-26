Image copyright Google Image caption The taxi driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries

A taxi driver suffered a "savage" stabbing to his hand after being lured to a street and robbed.

The taxi was called to Saxelby Close, Druids Heath, Birmingham, at about 23:00 BST on Saturday.

A man got into the vehicle and then stabbed the driver several times before fleeing with cash and his mobile phone, West Midlands Police said.

Det Sgt Adam Marshall said the driver, in his 40s, suffered "potentially life-changing hand injuries".

He was taken to hospital after the attack.

Mr Marshall, of the force, added: "This was a savage attack on a man who was going about his line of work.

"Inquiries around the call and attacker are being carried out and I would urge anybody with information which can help us to get in touch."

