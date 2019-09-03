Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened close to Shrub Hill Retail Park on Tallow Hill

A baby was hit with an egg in a racially-aggravated drive-by attack, police believe.

A woman was crossing the road with her baby in a pushchair when someone threw eggs at them from a vehicle near Shrub Hill Retail Park, Worcester.

The nine-month-old baby, sustained reddening to the face, but was otherwise unharmed.

The mother, who was un-injured, was attacked as she crossed at about 11:30 BST, West Mercia Police said.

Sgt Paul Smith said: "This was a nasty and unprovoked assault on a mother and her baby that has left the victims understandably shaken.

"We're particularly concerned that the motivation for this is believed to be racial - there is no excuse for this type of behaviour and we will not tolerate it."

Police are reviewing CCTV footage to try to identify the vehicle involved.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.