Image copyright Google Image caption The vehicle was travelling on the A451 Stourport Road in Kidderminster

A driver died when a vehicle which was believed to have hit a wall rolled on to its roof in Worcestershire.

The red Mitsubishi Trojan pickup was travelling on the A451 Stourport Road, in Kidderminster, at 23:40 BST on Tuesday.

The man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Mercia Police, which said his next of kin had been informed, stated the vehicle was believed to have struck a wall and rolled on to its roof.

