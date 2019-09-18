Runner completes 'wrong' Worcester half marathon

Image copyright Sheila Pereira Image caption Sheila Pereira accidentally signed up to a half marathon 3,200 miles from her home

A runner who accidentally signed up to the wrong half marathon completed the race distance on the same day - just on the other side of the Atlantic.

Sheila Pereira booked a place at the Worcester City Half Marathon, thinking it was in her hometown of Worcester, Massachusetts.

But the event was 3,200 miles away in the English city of the same name.

Undeterred, Ms Pereira ran 13.1 miles on her own in the US on the same day as the Worcestershire event.

She has been praised by UK organisers, who are sending her a race finisher's pack including a participation medal and T-shirt.

Legendary British athlete Steve Cram, who runs Events of the North, which set up Sunday's event along with Worcester City Council, invited Ms Pereira to the UK for a future edition of the race.

Image copyright Sheila Pereira Image caption Ms Pereira sent evidence of her half marathon route in Worcester, Massachusetts to the UK event organisers

"We organise events throughout the country and some of them do attract entries from overseas," he said.

"Those are usually from runners who are visiting the UK for another reason and have taken the opportunity to take part in a race while here.

"That's what we assumed that Sheila was doing.

"We'd love to welcome Sheila in person next year - I don't know much about Worcester, Massachusetts, but Worcester, England, is a beautiful city and well worth a visit."

Ms Pereira, 42, added: "Participating even though I was some distance from the Worcester City Runs [it] was awesome.

"The love of running crosses boundaries and I hope to have the opportunity to take part in person in the future."

