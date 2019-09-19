Image copyright Family handout Image caption The family of Oscar Saxelby-Lee say they need to raise £500,000 within six weeks

The family of a boy whose leukaemia has returned says he faces a "life or death" battle over the next six weeks.

Oscar Saxelby-Lee, five, from Worcester, had a stem cell transplant in May, but two weeks ago tests revealed cancer was present.

Mother Olivia says his "life has a price" as they face a race to raise £500,000 for treatment in Singapore.

His best chance of survival is if he has therapy while he is at his healthiest, she said.

"This is life or death for us. Unfortunately we're now in a predicament where his life has a price to pay," said Olivia.

"It's £500,000 we need to find. It's devastating as we haven't got that sort of money. We need support and help from everyone."

She added: "We need to fight for him while he's well, while he's strong enough. He needs to travel in four to six weeks, because otherwise he might lose that opportunity as he could go down quite rapidly.

"We need to be quick, we really do."

Oscar would be part of a trial of CAR-T therapy, which is not available on the NHS. It is the same treatment which Zac Oliver, from Shropshire, underwent for his leukaemia.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Olivia Saxelby said the family are "really struggling" after the latest news

More than £150,000 has already been raised in just a week, following support from the Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust.

"There isn't much they will do from an NHS point of view so we really need the help," said Olivia Saxelby.

"I wouldn't do this to him if I didn't think he could do it. He takes everything in his stride. He still trooping on."

Oscar has been treated at Birmingham Children's Hospital for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia since last December.

