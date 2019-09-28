Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption The home was less than mobile after becoming stuck in the lane

A road through a Worcestershire village was blocked when a mobile home too big for the lane got stuck.

Road users were advised to avoid Batemans Lane, Wythall, in the Bromsgrove area, after the home made the lane impassable shortly before 16:00 BST.

PC Si Albutt, of West Mercia Police, said the home owners were "in the process of a second idea".

On Twitter, one user asked if the blockage "had planning permission".

