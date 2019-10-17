Image caption Officers from were called to reports of a seriously injured man in Bromsgrove on Monday

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house.

The unnamed victim was discovered with serious injuries in a house on Humphrey Avenue, Bromsgrove, at about 22:00 BST on Monday.

Police arrested the 37-year-old woman, from Birmingham, at an address in the city's Perry Barr area on Wednesday night.

She remains in police custody, the West Mercia force says.

The injured man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

