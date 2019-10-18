Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Police said they would "like to ask that the privacy of Wayne's family be respected"

A man killed at a house in Worcestershire has been named.

Wayne Coventry, 36, was discovered with serious injuries at an address on Humphrey Avenue, Bromsgrove, at about 22:00 BST on Monday.

A 37-year-old woman, from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday night.

Det Insp Lee Holehouse said: "I'd like to ask that the privacy of Wayne's family be respected at this very difficult time."

Image caption Mr Coventry was discovered with serious injuries in Bromsgrove

