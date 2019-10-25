Image copyright Hereford Times Image caption Shobdon Primary School remains open following the collision

A man has died after being hit by a car near a primary school.

Police were called to the crash involving the pedestrian, aged 55, and Vauxhall Corsa, close to Shobdon Primary in Leominster, Herefordshire, at 06:15 BST.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, the West Mercia force says.

A stretch of the B4362 road has been closed while investigations continue into the crash.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said bystanders and police were administering CPR to the injured man when crews arrived.

A spokesperson said paramedics took over resuscitation efforts but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Ian Brogan said his family had been informed.

Shobdon Primary School remains open and, in an update for parents on its website, they have been advised how to access the site.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.