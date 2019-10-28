Image copyright Family handout Image caption Stuart Fletcher was also a classic car enthusiast and a founder member of classic car clubs

A man killed in a car crash close to a school was a butcher who was well known to shoppers in the area.

Stuart Fletcher was struck by a car close to Shobdon Primary in Leominster, Herefordshire, on Friday morning.

Bystanders and police carried out CPR, but Mr Fletcher, 55, who had owned shops in Pembridge, Presteigne, Kington and Leominster, died at the scene.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail.

Image copyright Hereford Times Image caption Shobdon Primary School remained open following the collision

Mr Fletcher's family said he had recently started helping out as a driver for Lucton School, which he greatly enjoyed, and was also a classic car enthusiast and a founder member of Cross Cruisers Custom and Classic Car Club.

"He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends," they said.

