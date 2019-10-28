Image copyright Dave Throup Image caption Some Hereford residents had to be rescued from the flooding by firefighters on Saturday

Flood warnings remain in place across the West Midlands after heavy rain that flooded homes and businesses.

Homes were evacuated in Hereford amid the worst flooding seen there since 1998, with the River Wye at its highest levels since records began.

Fifty-five flood warnings are in force and roads in Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire are closed.

Officials said more disruption may come when the River Severn peaks later.

"Things are starting to calm down," said Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency.

He said flood defences in Hereford "really did their job" and the flooding "could have been a lot worse".

However, while water levels in the River Wye are starting to go down, levels in the Severn are not due to peak until later on Monday.

Worcestershire Highways said officials were "keeping an eye" on the river to watch for further disruption.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Roads also remain closed in Stafford after The River Sow burst its banks

Residents in Hereford as cleaning up after at least 20 properties, including a care home, had to be evacuated on Saturday due to rising waters.

Carla Good was forced to take refuge upstairs after water rushed into her home.

She told the BBC: "It's just terrible, all the carpets are wet through, we're all having to wear boots."

She said the lino in her kitchen had been ripped up by the floods, the garden was "a mess" and her house now "smells disgusting".

Image copyright Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Homes in Hereford were evacuated when the River Wye reached its highest level for 20 years

Image copyright Ch Insp Helen Wain Image caption Police said they discouraged one family from trying to drive through the flooded Teme at Ham Bridge, in Worcestershire

In Kentchurch, pub landlord William Chambers said he was forced to stop serving food on Saturday when "the fields just emptied" into The Bridge Inn.

"There was a lot of destruction," he said. "It was quite a powerful flood."

He hopes to return to business as usual by Wednesday depending on the damage to his kitchen equipment after "half the village" helped clean up the pub on Sunday.

Rail disruption is expected to last for at least a week after part of a track at Pontrilas was washed away.

Image copyright Juraj Mikurcik Image caption Juraj Mikurcik took this photo of flooding around Ross-on-Wye

Image copyright Milo Jackson Image caption The Environment Agency says the river Teme at Tenbury reached its highest level since 2007

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Flash floods washed away the railway foundation stone - or ballast - leaving sections of track suspended at Pontrilas in Herefordshire

