Image copyright H&WFireService Image caption Firefighters warned the floodwater was "deeper than it looks"

Fire crews have rescued drivers from floodwaters in Worcestershire where more than 20 flood warnings remain.

Firefighters were called "numerous times" to rescue drives from Pershore Bridge after signs warning the road was closed were removed.

Hereford and Worcester Fire Service tweeted the water was "deeper than it looks" and urged people to avoid the bridge and not move any signs.

Herefordshire has three flood warnings, including three for the River Teme.

The Environment Agency's Chris Bainger said they were "keeping an eye" on the river, in both counties.

Image copyright @bexterragga Image caption Roads were blocked by floodwater on Friday, including Ford Lane in Droitwich

"It's one of the rivers that is still coming down through towards Worcester - that is just about peaking in the Knightsford area... there's a lot of water in that system," he said.

On Friday, the River Avon in Eversham reached its highest level since 2007, flooding homes and businesses.

The flood warning for the town remains in place, with the Environment Agency expecting river levels to "remain high over the next few days" but added they were being to fall at the Eversham river gauge.

