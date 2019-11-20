Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption The family of Sarah Hopkins said they were "heartbroken"

A woman whose death is being investigated by police was "funny and intelligent" and a "well liked member" of the community, her family say.

The body of Sarah Hopkins, 25, was found near to the fire station in Causeway Lane, Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire, on Saturday morning.

She loved being bold and colourful and expressed it through her clothes and body art, her family said.

A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

Image caption Sarah Hopkins was found unresponsive in Causeway Lane, police said

In a statement, Ms Hopkin's family said they were "absolutely devastated" to announce she had been taken from them "at just 25 years old".

They said she was "a popular, well known and well liked member of Upton-upon-Severn's community" and would be "so sorely missed".

The family said she was a bright, funny and intelligent girl with a "beautifully sarcastic sense of humour".

"She was passionate about animals and loved and absolutely adored her 'doggos'!

"It is tragic to know that Sarah was at the beginning a fresh positive chapter in her life having recently started a wonderful new relationship."

Her family and friends have asked that their privacy is respected.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.