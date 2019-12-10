Image copyright Worcestershire County Council Image caption Worcestershire Parkway was set to open before the end of 2019

The opening of England's newest railway station has been hit by fresh delays.

Trains were due to start calling at Worcestershire Parkway, near junction seven of the M5, this month.

But passengers will not be able to travel to or from the £22m station until "early next year".

The opening would be confirmed "as soon as possible," said Worcestershire County Council. When passengers can use it, it will become Worcester's third railway station.

Image copyright Worcestershire County Council Image caption The station in Norton will include up to 500 car parking spaces, disabled access and a taxi rank

In a joint statement issued with Great Western Railway (GWR) on Tuesday, the local authority said "the best time for the new station to become fully operational is early next year".

An update on GWR's website said customers who had booked to travel from the new station before its opening could claim refunds or use tickets at alternative nearby stops.

Work on Worcestershire Parkway, which will join the North Cotswolds and Nottingham to Cardiff lines, started in 2018 after several years of delays.

Once operational, passengers will be able to travel from Worcester to London in less than two hours.

