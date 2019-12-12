Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Nathan Calder was convicted of murder on Wednesday after a two-week trial

A man who was convicted of murder after a body was discovered at a house has been jailed.

Paul Lundy was found by his housemate at their home in Broad Street, Kidderminster on 23 May, lying in a pool of blood having been stabbed.

Nathan Calder, 28, had denied murdering the 48-year-old but was found guilty by a jury at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 17 years.

Det Ch Insp Carl Moore, said Calder, of Eddy Rd, Kidderminster, was at Mr Lundy's house on the evening of 22 May, after CCTV showed them visiting a local shop, before returning there.

"Nathan Calder committed this horrific attack on Paul Lundy, in his own home, leaving him there to be discovered the following evening by his friend and housemate," Det Ch Insp Moore said.

"In the time Calder was in Paul's home, he attacked and murdered him, showing a total lack of regard for human life."

In a statement, Mr Lundy's family described him as "the life and soul of any family event" and they "miss him every single day".

