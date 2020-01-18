Image copyright HW Fire Image caption The fire caused the buildings to collapse, the fire service said

More than 40 firefighters tackled a major blaze in several agricultural buildings in Herefordshire.

The fire in Stretford started in the early hours of Saturday, causing the steel-framed buildings to collapse, Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said.

Nine fire engines were dispatched and Herefordshire Council closed the nearby A4110 at the junction with the B4457.

It is not known what caused the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.

Crews will remain at the scene for "some time" on Saturday, the fire service said.

Image copyright HW Fire Image caption Crews spent several hours at the scene

Image copyright HW Fire Image caption Nine fire engines were sent to the scene

