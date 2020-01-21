Image caption Guy Stanbury said he had 'basically spent £750 on a hedge'

A couple say they were sent a "ransom note" from the government asking for £2,000 for part of their driveway and a hedge they thought they already owned.

Guy and Clare Stanbury, from Redditch, were among 90 residents invited to buy micro-plots near their homes.

The couple said they bought the slice of land for £750, fearing problems in the future if they did not.

Homes England, part of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, said it was a trial.

A Freedom of Information request found there were more than 500 micro-plots listed for sale across Redditch and Bromsgrove boroughs.

Homes England said it had written to 90 residents, adding that the trial could be rolled out across England.

'Lesser of two evils'

It said it owns "a significant quantity of small strips of land" in the area.

Mr and Mrs Stanbury said their Land Registry documentation clearly showed the plot they bought should already be their property.

Mr Stanbury blamed "a series of errors within the Land Registry" and "general inaccuracies which have built up over time".

To get the boundaries redrawn for the property, which the couple bought in 1996, would have cost £500, Mr Stanbury said.

He said they decided that buying the plot was "the lesser of two evils".

The couple feared if they did not buy it, the plot could be sold to a third party who could charge them for accessing their driveway.

Homes England said homeowners were under no obligation to buy their adjoining micro-plots but if they did not it would "review further options to dispose of the land".

